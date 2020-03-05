Silver Spring man found with loaded handgun and multiple drugs, police say

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A Silver Spring man was arrested and charged with drug and firearm-related offenses, Montgomery County Police said Thursday.

Kossi Mensah, 34, is accused of selling marijuana during an apparent drug transaction observed by an officer early Wednesday evening. Police said after the alleged transaction happened, officers tried to approach Mensah who was walking toward the White Oak shopping center shortly before 7 p.m.

According to officers, Mensah allegedly started fleeing on foot. When he was arrested, officers recovered “crack cocaine, butylene, and ecstasy (MDMA),” as well as a loaded handgun that Mensah had thrown to the ground as he was running from officers.

The person who allegedly purchased marijuana while in their vehicle also avoided a police traffic stop and threw a bag of marijuana out of their window as police tried to pursue them, officers said.

After his arrest, police said they discovered the suspect was not allowed to have a firearm because of prior criminal convictions. Mensah is held without bond.