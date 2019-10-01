Silver Spring man charged with series of thefts

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — A Silver Spring man was arrested and charged with a series of thefts from vehicles in Montgomery County.

Police say Justin Andrew Wilson, 25, is being charged with theft offenses that were committed in separate neighborhoods throughout the county. In July, a victim reported that a suspect had stolen property, which included credit cards. In August, police said Wilson allegedly broke into and stole items from a vehicle on Quail Woods Drive in Germantown and then in September he allegedly broke into a car in Aspen Hill, according to police. Through an investigation, it was determined by police that Wilson was the suspect in all three cases. He was arrested and is currently being held without bond.