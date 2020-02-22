Silver Spring man charged with possession of a loaded handgun and drugs

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM)– Montgomery County police officers arrested a Silver Spring resident for the possession of drugs and an illegal handgun.

26-year-old Edward Lay from Clinton, Maryland is charged with the possession of a loaded handgun and marijuana after officers pulled over a driver Wednesday night.

According to police, they pulled the driver over after noticing the vehicle’s tags did not match the make and model of the car. Lay was a passenger in the vehicle and according to police, Lay is prohibited from possessing a firearm based on prior criminal convictions.

“So throughout further investigation, it was determined that the handgun, which was loaded has been stolen from another county in Maryland several years ago,” said officer Rebecca Innocenti.

The driver was charged with a traffic citation and Lay was transported to the central processing unit and has been released on bond.