Silver Spring man charged for attempted murder and first-degree rape

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Silver Spring resident Kevin Mendoza, 26, was arrested and charged Tuesday morning with the first-degree rape and attempted second-degree murder and first-degree assault of a woman.

According to the Montgomery County Police Department, officers responded to the report of rape shortly before midnight Friday at an apartment building in the 8500 block of 16th Street. Detectives determined the victim was taking items from her car in the parking lot to the building when she noticed a man who looked like he was following her. He allegedly grabbed her from behind and threw her to the floor.

The victim attempted to resist but the suspect started strangling her with his hands and he struck her multiple times in the face and head with a closed fist before raping her, according to police.

Police said Mendoza used to live at the apartment building where he allegedly committed the rape and was developed as a suspect through investigation.

According to police, the victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of multiple injuries sustained during the attack. Doctors advised detectives that the severity of the strangulation the victim suffered could have resulted in her death.

Police did not release bond information.