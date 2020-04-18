Silver Spring man arrested with DUI, found with 1,100 rounds of ammunition in car

He has since been released on bond

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police have arrested a Silver Spring man for driving under the influence of alcohol and for possessing multiple firearms in his car.

Alan Ballard, 56, is facing driving without a license and driving under the influence of alcohol after police pulled him over Wednesday. Officers report Ballard had a strong odor of alcohol and they saw a bottle of liquor on the floor.

Police said when officers searched the car they found three firearms and over 1,100 rounds of ammunition. Officers are unsure if those guns are registered to Ballard.

