Silver Spring man arrested for robberies

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — A Silver Spring man is in custody after robbing two convenience stores.

William Thompson, 23, was arrested and charged with multiple counts of robbery and possession of a handgun. Montgomery County Police say on August 9th, the suspect, who was wearing a mask and armed with a rifle, walked into a 7-Eleven on the 15000 block of New Hampshire Avenue. He then threatened an employee and demanded cash. Then, on the 10th, the suspect walked into the Hollywood Beer & Wine store and did the same.

Later that evening, police arrested Thompson after he struck a mailbox and fled the area. Police found a loaded handgun, a loaded rifle, a black ski mask, and gloves. Authorities say the rifle matched the description of the weapon used in both crimes. “Officers were familiar enough with the previous two robberies that occurred, and the weapon matched, the car description matched, everything matched,” said Officer Rick Goodale.

Police are investigating to see if Thompson is responsible for other robberies. He is currently being held without bond. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.