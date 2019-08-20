Silver Spring man arrested for possessing cocaine and illegal handgun

I-270

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — A Silver Spring man was arrested and charged Friday for crimes including drug possession, drug distribution and firearm-related offenses.

A Montgomery County Police Officer said they saw Vision Lewis, 27, involved in an alleged drug transaction while Lewis was in his SUV around 6 p.m. Friday. The officer conducted a traffic stop and a K9 scanned the SUV, indicating the presence of controlled dangerous substances (CDS).

According to police, after the K9 scan was positive for CDS, they searched the SUV and found a handgun, cocaine, suspected marijuana and money. Police determined Lews is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a prior criminal conviction.

Lewis is being held without bond.

