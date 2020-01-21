Silver Spring man arrested for peeping tom incident

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) -- The Montgomery County Department of Police - Special Victims Investigations Division is searching for a suspect in a sexual assault case that happened in Gaithersburg, Maryland on Monday morning.

Detectives say a woman was touched inappropriately by a man who came up behind her while she was walking in the area of Mountain Laurel Lane and Flower Hill Way sometime between 6 and 7 a.m.