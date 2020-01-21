Silver Spring man arrested for peeping tom incident

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — A Silver Spring man has been arrested for a peeping tom incident in Montgomery County.
Mario Verhage, 43, is being charged with several counts of peeping tom in violations dated back to November of 2019. Verhage allegedly targeted a woman living in the 8500 block of 16th street, looking into her window while she was getting undressed. Police say Verhage would also set up his cell phone on the window to record the victim while she was within the residence. Through an investigation, police were able to identify Verhage as the perpetrator. Anyone with additional information regarding this incident or other possible incidents is asked to contact Montgomery County Police. Verhage, was released on bond.
