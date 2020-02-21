Silver Spring mall in process of many upgrades

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — A mall in Silver Spring has become a staple in the community over the years.

Some may remember it as City Place, but it’s now Ellsworth Place for over a decade. Developers are investing more than $50,000 to upgrade the mall. The urban retail and entertainment center now has a brand new indoor playground on the ground level, suited for kids to play. The Silver Spring Chamber of Commerce joined developers Thursday for a ribbon-cutting. Officials say this is just the beginning of renovations, and the best has yet to come. “This is one of the first phases of improvements that we’re looking to bring Ellsworth Place and really continue upon the enhancements that were created back in 2015,” said GBT Realty Corporation’s Trey Culpepper.

Developers say the next phase of the project will be lighting, which is expected to bring an overall new vibe to the shopping center.