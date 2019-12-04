Sidney Katz elected as new Montgomery County Council President

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County council is the legislative branch of the county government. And with a changing of the guards, now that branch has a new leader.

365 days have come and gone, and just like that, Nancy Navarro’s term as Montgomery County Council President has come to an end.

During her tenure as president, Navarro, the first Latina council president, accomplished tackled a lot of items. Some of her accomplishments include implementing the C.R.O.W.N Act, promoting sustainable growth and creating the Small Business Assistance Program.

It was a tough legislative session, but her colleagues can’t say enough about the strength and leadership she displayed.

“This year, in particular, you ate calm for breakfast, cool for lunch, collected for dinner, and for dessert got an extra helping of wisdom and strength,” said fellow councilmember Gabe Albornoz. ” I want to thank you for your leadership and thank you for your friendship, gracias.”

In a unanimous vote, councilmember Sidney Katz of District 3 was elected as council president and Tom Hucker as vice president.

Councilmember Katz has served on the council since 2014 and he says he’s eager to tackle economic development.

“One of my great concerns is economic development,” said Katz. “We’re going to truly get into that, even more, and more. We’re going to make certain that Montgomery county when people talk about economic development, they are going to say Montgomery county, they do it right.

Regardless of who’s at the helm, the mission of the council remains the same, to hear their constituents, and serve the community.