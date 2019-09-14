Sheriff’s Office addresses concerns of threat to The Great Frederick Fair

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM)– The Sheriff’s Office was made aware of social media rumors concerning a threat to The Great Frederick Fair.

“We take all information like this seriously and will thoroughly investigate any threats to our community to ensure a safe and secure environment. At this time there is no information to substantiate these rumors,” The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said on their social media accounts.

If anyone has any information concerning this or any other threat, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 301-600-1046.