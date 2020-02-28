Sheriff, state trooper help revive man who suffered a heart attack

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) — A Maryland sheriff and state trooper acted quickly to revive Walter Lomax in Annapolis on Wednesday.

Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins was inside the Miller Senate Office Building on Wednesday to testify on a General Assembly bill.

He took a moment to step outside and gather his thoughts, and that’s when he said he heard people yelling from floors above.

“Some young men on the next floor up, I was on the second floor, they were on the third floor, hanging over the balcony hollering ‘Help, help we need help,” Jenkins said, “then I heard one of them say there’s a man down.

That man was Walter Lomax.

Lomax spent nearly four decades behind bars on a wrongful conviction and was set to testify for a measure focused on state compensation for individuals who are wrongly incarcerated.

Lomax spoke with a reporter about the measure and said, “What we could possibly hope is that the individual doesn’t have to worry about anything for the rest of their life.”

Moments later, he suffered a heart attack.

“[I] found him on the floor, lying on his back totally unconscious. I was looking for chest movement, knew he wasn’t breathing, checked for a quick pulse and I just decided to initiate CPR,” Jenkins.

Jenkins was joined in the life-saving effort by Maryland State Trooper Luke Rafer.

“I didn’t really focus on the surrounding I just focused on what was going on the ground. He did it for about four minutes; I jumped on and started doing chest compressions for about five and a half minutes,” Rafer explained.

Jenkins said EMS arrived and Lomax was transported to a hospital.

It wasn’t until much later that Jenkins learned the name of the man he helped save.

“And then [I] realized that the guy that I’d done CPR on was the guy who had spent 39 years in prison, wrongfully convicted, so it kind of hit a soft spot,” Jenkins said.

Sheriff Jenkins says just the day before the incident, on Tuesday, he had taken a refresher course in CPR and he said it came in handy.