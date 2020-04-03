Sheriff: Man killed estranged wife and neighbor, then self

MOUNT AIRY, Md. (AP) — Authorities in Maryland say a man shot and killed his estranged wife and her neighbor before taking his own life during a standoff with officers. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office says 36-year-old Heather Zujkowski and 18-year-old Noah Homayouni were fatally shot Thursday afternoon outside their homes in Mount Airy. Witnesses identified 35-year-old Joseph Zujkowski as a suspect. He was then located at his home in Gaithersburg where he killed himself. Officials say Heather and Joseph Zujkowski were separated. A protective order against him had expired in January. An official motive for the shooting was unknown.

