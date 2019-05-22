Sheriff Jenkins cancels annual steering committee meeting on ICE program

Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins will be canceling his third-annual steering committee meeting on the 287(g) program with ICE, or the Department of Homeland Security’s Immigration and Customs Office.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office has been working with ICE for over 10 years. But Jenkins said he will not be holding a meeting this year because of the “continued disrespect from residents during the meetings”.

“I held a meeting to be transparent,” said Jenkins. “It was very informative. I even provided audit information. It was not enough. These folks came in and demean by deputies. They demeaned the ICE officials that were here visiting. They were a total embarrassment to Frederick County and very honestly, I will not tolerate rudeness.”

Despite canceling the meeting, Jenkins has renewed a one-year extension to work with ICE in Frederick County, Maryland.

