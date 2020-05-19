Live Now
Several vehicles damaged in suspicious Montgomery County arson

Courtesy: Pete Piringer Twitter

MONTGOMERY COUNTY (WDVM) — The Montgomery Fire and Rescue are investigating a suspicious fire that damaged several vehicles in Germantown, Md.

According to officials, the fire took place around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, six vehicles were recovered and varied in levels of damage. Officials have estimated $40,000 worth of damage.

Anyone with information should contact The Montgomery County Police Department or The Montgomery County Arson/Explosive Tip Line (240) 777-2263.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

