Settlement reached in deadly Silver Spring apartment building explosion

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — A settlement has been reached in the deadly explosion at an apartment building in Silver Spring back in 2016.

The explosion at the Flower Branch Apartments left seven people dead and multiple people injured. The Maryland Public Service Commission held a meeting after a settlement between Washington Gas and the residents affected. Officials say details on the settlement are confidential, however an investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board found Washington Gas at fault. The cause was a combination of a gas leak, failure of an indoor mercury service regulator, and a disconnected pipe. In 2003, the gas company planned to replace all mercury service regulators in their jurisdiction over the next 10 years but failed to do so. The investigation lead some officials to work on legislation related to regulation and safety that would apply to all gas providers.

“The bottom line is they indicated that it is a safety issue and then they stopped working on it and the regulators that exploded in the Flower Branch Apartments would have been replaced if Washington Gas had continued on that path that they were approved and directed to go through in 2003,” Lorig Charkoudian – D20.

The bill will require regulators to be placed outside of any single or multi-family homes in the upcoming session. Since the explosion Washington Gas has had replace all mercury service regulators in all Flower Branch Apartments.