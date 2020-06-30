Service helps connect donated bikes to new owners in Montgomery County

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County is rolling out a new bike match program to help connect those who are in need of a bike.

Public transportation has been reduced leaving many to seek alternate options since the Covid-19 outbreak. The county’s department of transportation understands bicycles are essential for some commuters to get around our region. The program “BikeMatchMoco” is a free service that will connect people in the county who have a bike to donate with people who need one.

The county has already received nearly 100 applications to find a bike but they are still seeking those who may have spare bikes to donate. Here’s how it works: You fill out an application stating whether you’re donating or looking for a bike. The bike has to be in ready to ride condition. Once the county matches a pair, there will be an exchange zone where both parties can safely meet.

“Some of those people (commuters) rely on transit and it was much, much reduced in terms of its availability so we really interested in what we could do to address that problem,” said Sande Brecher, chief, Commuter Services Section, Montgomery County Department of Transportation.

If you do not live or work in Montgomery County you can check with “Bike Match DC” or check with your local government office. For more information visit https://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/dot-dir/commuter/bikeshare/bikematch.html

