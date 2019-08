FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) -- The Containment Lab Community Advisory Committee (CLCAC) is a joint committee between the city of Frederick and the Frederick County government with the purpose of communicating information between the public and the USAMRIID containment labs in Fort Detrick.

"We advise the city and county governments about issues related to the high containment laboratories in Frederick," Dr. Matt Sharkey, chairman of CLCAC.