Officials said two to three people were taken to the hospital

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Dispatchers report that one person has died in a serious accident on the I-495 Outer Loop. The accident has shut down that side of the beltway just before New Hampshire Avenue.

Officials said two to three people were taken to the hospital and the call came in around 3:30 on Tuesday morning.

This story is developing and we will update as soon as we get more details.