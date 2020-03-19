Senate approves coronavirus relief legislation

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The US is approving new coronavirus relief legislation.

Senators voted 90 to 8 Wednesday afternoon to adopt the package that has passed the House. The bill includes provisions for free coronavirus testing and paid emergency leave. The measure will now go to president trump who has expressed support for the package.

“Is it enough? No, which is why we have to get to work immediately on the next package,” said Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D) Maryland. “But we don’t want to slow this down or politics to slow this down.”

After the vote, Senate Majority Leader urged Senators not to leave town as negotiations ramp up on the next page… a trillion-dollar economic stimulus package.