Sen. Van Hollen visits Montgomery County to discuss economic development

The senator also announced $3.7 million dollars in federal funding toward homelessness

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland State Senator Chris Van Hollen made his way to Gaithersburg Friday, to talk about economic development in Montgomery County.

The senator met with the national league of cities, community, and economic development advisory committee to discuss his current efforts to support local businesses in the public and private sectors. In the meeting, he mentioned his work on the appropriations committee to protect programs that are most important to communities such as affordable housing and community development block grants.

“From a constituent’s point of view, they’re looking for services, public services that their tax dollars are going towards and so we need to work as a team,” said Sen. Chris Van Hollen, (D) Maryland.

Van Hollen also announced $3.7 million in federal funding to help the city address youth homelessness in Baltimore.