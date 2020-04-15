Sen. Van Hollen holds virtual town hall for updates on COVID-19

MARYLAND (WDVM) — U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen held a telephone town hall on Wednesday to give updates about the federal response to COVID-19 all to help Maryland workers, families and small businesses weather this storm.

Many constituents who tapped into the town hall were able to ask questions via phone or web. Van Hollen included National Public Health Expert, Dr. Joshua Sharfstein, to discuss health and economic responses to the pandemic.

Just last week, over 100,000 Marylanders filed for unemployment. “Now, they’re turning to process claims by people who are newly eligible, who are not previously part of the unemployment system at all. [These are] individual contractors and self-employed,” Van Hollen stated.

Over 230,000 people filed for unemployment in Maryland from March 15 through April 3.