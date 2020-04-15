Sen. Van Hollen holds virtual town hall for updates on COVID-19

I-270

More than 230,000 Marylanders filed unemployment since March 15th

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links

MARYLAND (WDVM) — U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen held a telephone town hall on Wednesday to give updates about the federal response to COVID-19 all to help Maryland workers, families and small businesses weather this storm.

Many constituents who tapped into the town hall were able to ask questions via phone or web. Van Hollen included National Public Health Expert, Dr. Joshua Sharfstein, to discuss health and economic responses to the pandemic.

Just last week, over 100,000 Marylanders filed for unemployment. “Now, they’re turning to process claims by people who are newly eligible, who are not previously part of the unemployment system at all. [These are] individual contractors and self-employed,” Van Hollen stated.

Over 230,000 people filed for unemployment in Maryland from March 15 through April 3.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories