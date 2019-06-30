Select Montgomery County Public Schools to have a longer school year

The principal of Arcola Elementary School did some door knocking to remind parents and students of what is to come

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The school year will be longer for some Montgomery County students.

Montgomery County Public Schools has released a plan to make the school year longer, saying that it will make kids more productive and add to the learning experience.

It only affects two schools: the Arcola Elementary School and Nix Elementary School.

Emmanuel Jean-Philippe, the principal of the Arcola Elementary School was out door knocking Saturday to remind students of the early July 8th start date.

“It’s going to be an enriched experience for our students,” says Jean-Phillipe, “but we just want to make sure our parents understand that we need them there and we look forward to seeing them July 8th.”

The kids will also receive book bags, he says as a part of welcome gifts to this new program.

Making the school year longer is a pilot program says Jean-Philippe, but if successful, could include more schools.