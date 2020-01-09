Second suspect arrested in Bethesda jewelry store robbery

BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) — A second arrest has been made in the December 13 armed robberies at the Jewelry Exchange store in Bethesda.
49-year-old Anthony Maurice Starr of Washington D.cC has been charged for his role in that robbery.
42 -year-old Derrick Graham was charged for this same robbery last month.
The suspects stole at least 100 pieces of jewelry worth over $60,000. Starr was arrested on Wednesday on the strength of a Montgomery County arrest warrant.
He remains in custody in Washington D.C., pending extradition to Montgomery County.
Police are still searching for a third suspect.
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App