Second suspect arrested in Bethesda jewelry store robbery

BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) — A second arrest has been made in the December 13 armed robberies at the Jewelry Exchange store in Bethesda.

Anthony Starr

49-year-old Anthony Maurice Starr of Washington D.cC has been charged for his role in that robbery.

42 -year-old Derrick Graham was charged for this same robbery last month.

The suspects stole at least 100 pieces of jewelry worth over $60,000. Starr was arrested on Wednesday on the strength of a Montgomery County arrest warrant.

He remains in custody in Washington D.C., pending extradition to Montgomery County.

Police are still searching for a third suspect.