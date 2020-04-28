Second inmate in Maryland dies from COVID-19

The department said they can not identify or release any other details due to state and federal privacy laws

MARYLAND (WDVM) — The Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services report a second inmate has died from COVID-19.

The victim was an inmate in his 60’s and had a number of serious underlying medical conditions. The department said they can not identify or release any other details due to state and federal privacy laws.

He was jailed at Jessup Correctional Institution prior to being hospitalized on April 13. He passed away Monday night.

In a statement, the department reports they are “doing everything possible to combat the spread of COVID-19 and protect its employees and those in its custody.”