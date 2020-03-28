Second Chances Garage offering COVID-19 relief

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Second Chances Garage in Frederick gives second chances for cars and the people who need them. 

Even in the midst of a global pandemic, Second Chances Garage is offering a reduced cost car repair program for members of the community who have been laid off or are currently experiencing financial hardship.

Second Chances Garage offers vehicle repairs for low-income families. Most repairs are 25-50% below the price of a normal shop. The qualifying chart is below.

Family Size Maximum Adjusted Gross Income

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5
  • $31,536 or less
  • $47,340 or less
  • $58,278 or less
  • $69,216 or less
  • $80,983 or less

To learn more about the shop, click here.

