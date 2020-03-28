Second Chances Garage offering COVID-19 relief

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Second Chances Garage in Frederick gives second chances for cars and the people who need them.

Even in the midst of a global pandemic, Second Chances Garage is offering a reduced cost car repair program for members of the community who have been laid off or are currently experiencing financial hardship.

Second Chances Garage offers vehicle repairs for low-income families. Most repairs are 25-50% below the price of a normal shop. The qualifying chart is below.

Family Size Maximum Adjusted Gross Income

1

2

3

4

5 $31,536 or less

$47,340 or less

$58,278 or less

$69,216 or less

$80,983 or less

