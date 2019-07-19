Search continues for new Montgomery County Police Chief

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — As the search continues for a new police chief in Montgomery County, questions rise as many want to know who the finalists are.

Montgomery County’s Former Police Chief Tom Manger stepped down in April, and since then, County Executive, Marc Elrich, has been searching. Over the past week, Montgomery County Police Department’s Acting Chief, Marcus Jones, confirmed he is not one of the candidates being considered for the position.

Tonya Chapman, former Police Chief in Portsmouth, Virginia, and Takoma Park’s Police Chief, Antonio DeVaul, were the two runner ups until DeVaul withdrew from the position. In a statement on Facebook, DeVaul says he decided not to move forward after receiving a “flood of calls and emails he received from residents distraught” about leaving Takoma Park.

On Thursday, in a statement by Council President, Nancy Navarro, has asked Elrich to name his appointee. “I’m going to be looking for someone who views policing as a priority,” said Will Jawando. WDVM reached out to Elrich, but he did not have a comment. Recent incidents with MCPD officers had many open to the idea of community policing. So far, Chapman is the only candidate for the position. The candidate selected for the job will still have to be confirmed by the Montgomery County Council.

Authorities say crime is down nearly three times the national average in Montgomery County, Maryland’s largest county.