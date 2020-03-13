Screening saves lives, FCHD offers free colorectal cancer screenings

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — No one ever wants to hear the words, “you have cancer.” Those three words can leave people with no hope. It can be shocking, but some cancers are preventable, and colon cancer is one of them.

Colon cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death among men and women in the United States. Colorectal cancer is a cancer of the colon or rectum, located at the digestive tract’s lower end.

If you do screening or testing early enough, you can detect colorectal cancer in its early stages when treatment is most effective, according to doctors. Early screening can save lives.

Colon cancer can be symptomless but some common symptoms include:

Blood in your stool.

A lump in the abdomen.

Pain or cramps in the abdomen.

Changes in the size of your stool.

The Frederick County Health Department offers free colorectal cancer screenings because the department believes everyone deserves access to preventive health because early detection is key.

Who should be screened?

Everyone 50 years and older

People of any age with certain personal of family histories of polyps, inflammatory bowel disease, ovarian cancer, or endometrial cancer.

Who Qualifies for this “free” screening?

A Frederick County resident

50-64 years in age

Uninsured or underinsured

Of limited to moderate-income

Younger than 50, but with a personal family history of colorectal cancer

Types of Screening Test:

Colonoscopy

Flexible Sigmoidoscopy

Fecal Occult Blood Test

Double Contrast Barium Enema

For more information about the Frederick County Health Departments Cancer Prevention Program, click here.

To see if you are eligible for screening at no cost, call 301-600-3362.