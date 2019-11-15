Scrap metal worth $425K stolen, 3 men charged

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) Three men are accused of stealing close to half a million dollars worth of scrap metal in Montgomery County, according to Maryland State Police.

Maryland State Police arrested suspects Anthony Coles, 51; Larry Beasley, 69; and Raymond Mason Jr., 31; and charged them with theft over $100,000, theft scheme over $100,000, conspiracy to commit a theft scheme and theft. The estimated value of the missing scrap metal is $425,000.

Police said the thefts happened between March and May 2019. According to their investigation, Atlantic Recycling Group suspected some people hired to transport scrap metal from Rockville, Maryland to the Port of Baltimore, were stealing metal prior to delivery. Police said the recycling group found out cargo containers were arriving at foreign destinations vastly underweight when compared with the original weighted totals.

The Maryland Transportation Authority Police, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Homeland Security Investigations and the Montgomery County Police Department assisted with this investigation.