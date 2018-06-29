Science center searches for new home

After nearly 30 years of service to the community, leaders of the Rockville Science Center are searching for a permanent new home.

And they think they found it in a parking lot in Rockville’s town center at 41 Maryland Ave., with help from several grants and donations.

The science center works to host a wide range of science expos and demonstrations for thousands of Montgomery county residents and youth groups.

However, the group has had to base their work out of the Johns Hopkins University Montgomery County campus and desperately want a place to call their own.

“We need it as a structure that we could use continuously for classes, for lab space, for interaction space, for all the things that are necessary to nurture the growth of science in this area,” said Rockville Science Center Trustee Ruth Hanessian.

According to Hanessian, the group hopes to start construction on the site next year and then move into the building as soon as possible.