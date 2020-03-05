School superintendent responds to backlash after 2 older students were accused of rape

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Public School officials responded to backlash the system is facing after two high school students were accused of rape.

The students, ages 19 and 20, were both enrolled in the public school system. One of the students, 19-year-old Ivan Lopez, went to Montgomery Blair, and the other student, whose name has not been confirmed, attended Bethesda-Chevy Chase. Both were accused of raping minors off of school property, according to officials.

During a press conference Thursday, Superintendent Jack Smith addressed concerns some parents had with adult students attending high schools alongside minors. “When there is an allegation of a crime, as there has been recently around a couple of students who go to two different high schools, we shouldn’t decide because someone’s 18 or 19, that they are more of a threat to our society than someone who is 14 or 15, or 25, or 45,” Smith stated.

State law says any student can attend public schools until the age of 21. We’re told the students are being held without bond. Lopez is being charged with second-degree rape.