School preliminary enrollment nearly doubles compared to 2018

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) — The number of new students in Frederick County Public Schools (FCPS) nearly doubled this year.

This year, there’s been an increase of 1,111 students, bringing the total preliminarily September 30th enrollment across the county to about 43,900 students.

School enrollment estimates were only six-tenths of a percentage off, as officials took into account recent county development.

This school year, the largest group of students is in the Pre-K and elementary school levels. This group embodies 20,329 students.

“There’s still a lot of development going on within Frederick County, especially in places like Urbana. One of the areas that we seem to miss more than any is the pre-k and kindergarten kids. It’s kind of hard to project because they’ve never been a part of the system,” explained executive director for public affairs, Daryl Boffman.

Construction plans are underway for two new elementary schools in both Frederick and Walkersville to accommodate this boost in enrollment.

This year, the system reports 10,289 students in grades 6-8 and 13,093 students in grades 9-12. There are an additional 189 students enrolled in special schools such as Heather Ridge, the SUCCESS Program, Rock Creek and Frederick County Virtual School.