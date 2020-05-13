School community rallies to save Seneca Academy

DARNESTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Will Seneca Academy be open when this pandemic is over? Families and staff are at the private school are working together to raise over $750,000, to make sure it does.

Due to the financial strain COVID-19 has caused, Seneca Academy announced that it would close its doors at the end of this academic year. Seneca Academy is an accredited International Baccalaureate Primary Years Program World School serving students from Pre-K to 5th grade.

Parents and students alike, boast about how the schools has changed their lives. This program strives to teach students “the intellectual, physical, emotional and social skills to excel in a rapidly changing world.”

“My plea is not to save it for my children, but to save it for all of those children going forward, that need an extra helping hand, that need a little extra support, that need that village, to help them be their own unique best.” said Caraline Hickman, who has two children at the school.

Parents say the school has helped shape their children into better students and people. The Seneca experience is truly one of a kind. It’s more than school, it’s like a family

So far, the school has raised over $100,000. Parents say they don’t just want to save the school, they want to set it up for long term success. Not just for their children, but for the generations to follow.

“Giving them hope and the opportunity to save their school is something that’s so much more, than just a donation,” said Hickman. “It gives them that next year, they’re going to have some normalcy to go back to. “

To learn more about Save Seneca Academy, click here.

If you’re interested in donating to this cause, click here.