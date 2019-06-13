School Board votes to reconstruct Brunswick High School

Vote to move forward with the demolition and reconstruction of Brunswick High School

BRUNSWICK, Md. (WDVM) — Following the results of a feasibility study concerning the modernization of Brunswick High School, several parents and residents voiced concerns over the proposed options.

The study was conducted between January of 2019 to June and identified a need to work on the roughly 55-year-old school building. Among the four proposed scenarios, the first three involve renovating the building and the fourth revolved around a complete replacement of the school.

“There’s a lot of asbestos in the school,” said Brunswick Council Member Nathan Brown, who attended the board of education meeting in support of a complete replacement.

“When I went to school there we knew about it. They did several asbestos removal projects as much as they could, but there’s still asbestos. Once you open those walls up and start going through that all that, you’re going to find more issues.”

With five votes to two, the board is moving forward with the demolition and reconstruction of Brunswick High School.