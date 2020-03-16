Scholarship deadline extended for Frederick County students

The Community Foundation of Frederick County has over $1 million worth of scholarships

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Students now have until April 6, 2020, to submit a scholarship application to the Community Foundation of Frederick County, Maryland.

The foundation said Monday the deadline extension is to give students more time after Frederick County Public Schools closed for Covid-19 prevention until at least March 27.

Over $1 million in scholarships are being given to students pursuing postsecondary education or vocational training in the 2020-2021 academic year. The final deadline will be at 11:59 p.m. on April 6.

Details about the scholarship program and the application are accessible through the Community Foundation website at www.ScholarshipsFrederickCounty.com.