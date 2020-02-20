Scammers strike during tax season, ahead of census

It's not just phone scams we need to look out for

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — With tax season already upon us and census season not too far away, it’s prime time for scammers to try and get personal information out of you.

Montgomery County’s Office of Consumer Protection says older adults need to be especially aware of these scams.

Imposters will call pretending to be the IRS, courts, or law enforcement and ask for personal information or money transfers. Scams may seem legitimate, but OCP director Eric Friedman says there’s one way everyone can protect themselves.

“The trick for all of us, seniors especially, is to hang up the phone. You don’t know who’s on the other end. Sometimes we’re not quick on our feet, sometimes we believe people when we shouldn’t,” Friedman said.

Friedman says it’s not just phone scams we need to look out for, he says soon scammers may go door to door acting as Census takers to get information or money out of you.

He delivered a presentation on being a smart consumer to a group mostly made up of seniors at the Montgomery County Muslim Foundation on Wednesday. He says it’s important to make sure OCP is sharing messages about protecting yourself to all of Montgomery County’s 1.1 million residents.

“The one thing about crooks is they don’t discriminate, they will rip off all of us, it doesn’t matter what our religion is, doesn’t matter what our education level is, or anything like that,” Friedman added.