Santiago Alvarez, sentenced to 25 years in prison for Wheaton Mall shooting

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — On Tuesday, the office of the state’s attorney for Montgomery County announced that the Honorable Judge Steven Salant, sentenced 19-year-old Santiago Julian Alvarez, to 25 years suspend all but 10 years in prison.

The judge also handed down 5 years of supervised probation upon release and if Mr. Alvarez were to violate the terms of his probation he would stand to serve 15 more years in prison.

In November 2018, Alvarez, a native of Langley Park, got into an altercation with a rival gang member at the Wheaton Mall. Police say Alvarez shot the victim as he was driving away. That is when the car crashed into the Dick’s Sporting Goods store. Officials say the sentencing was justified.

“That person could have died, ” said Public Affairs Director Ramon Korionoff. “As a matter of fact, inches away from the bullet wound was his heart, and so if he had hit important blood vessels or arteries, it could have easily been a murder.”

Alvarez had no prior convictions. He will be released in 2029.