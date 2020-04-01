Safeway opens up job positions to help community during health emergency

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — As some are getting laid off due to shutdowns, here’s one place you can apply for a new job.

Safeway is now hiring in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. The company announced they have immediate openings and they’re looking to fill about 1,000 jobs during the coronavirus crisis. The company has positions ranging from customer service, to employees working in produce, deli, bakery and fuel stations. Since grocery stores are one of the few essential businesses that can remain open, Safeway representatives say they are offering temporary or permanent positions that can help those who are looking for work. Safeway Eastern Division’s Director of Human Resources, Stephanie Ridore said, “We are definitely here for our communities. We are helping different areas in our communities as best as we can. We’re making sure our employees are safe. We’re making sure our customers are safe.”

There are also openings in Delaware.

www.careersatsafeway.com

https://www.albertsonscompanies.com/newsroom/part-time-jobs-to-furloughed-employees.html