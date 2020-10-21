Safe Arbor Senior Living Facility thanks first responders

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — To thank first responders for all they do to keep them safe, Safe Arbor Senior Living provided complimentary grab and go meals, and created signs to show their appreciation

Additionally, along with grab and go lunches, all of the first responders also were provided laminated first responder messages which wishes them safety while out in the field.

The event was specifically for the facilities local first responders who are frequent visitors which are Frederick County Police and Westview Fire Station #31.

