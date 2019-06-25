Deceased driver identified in Unionville crash

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland Rt. 26 at Unionville Road will be closed both ways for an extended time, due to a fatal accident involving a car and a tanker hauling water.

One driver involved, Kevin N. Tevelow, 22, of New Windsor, Maryland was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Maryland State Police.

The injured driver is identified by MSP as Ricky H. Hyde, 60, of Manchester, Maryland. His injured passenger is identified as George N. Riggle III, 58, of Millers, Maryland. Both were transported by ambulance to the Carroll Hospital Center for treatment.

Frederick County Volunteer Firefighter Michael Powers experienced a medical emergency while on the scene of the accident and was pronounced dead at Frederick Memorial Hospital, according to Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services.

Maryland State Police report at least one person was killed and at least two others were injured just before 1 p.m. Tuesday. The Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services are asking the public to stay away from the area. Westbound traffic is detoured onto Unionville Road, then to Albaugh Road, and back to Liberty Road. Eastbound traffic is detoured onto Albaugh Road to Unionville Road and then back to Liberty Road.

Troopers from the Frederick Barrack, along with the Maryland State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division are also on the scene of the crash. The Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office has been contacted pending any possible charges in the crash following the completion of the investigation, police said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

