Rt. 15 northbound all clear

OLNEY, Md. (WDVM) - There was a huge turnout Tuesday night for National Night Out in Olney, Maryland. Police and fire and rescue services all came together to engage with their communities.

Acting Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones says events like these can help first responders communicate with the communities they protect.

"It's an opportunity for us to share in our successes, we can also have the ability to talk about issues that need to be addressed. It's great for us to look at each other as partners to make our communities much safer," Jones said.