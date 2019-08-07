Rt. 15 northbound all clear

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Update: Lanes are now clear on Rt. 15.

All three northbound lanes on Rt. 15 at Orndorff Road were shut down for an accident, which was called in shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday.

This story will be updated.

