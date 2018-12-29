UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Rockville murder

ROCKVILLE, Md. - UPDATE: A suspect has been arrested. Montgomery County Police announced this development on Twitter just before 9 a.m. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

---

A woman in Rockville was found dead in front of a local church. Police are investigating the matter as a homicide.

Montgomery County police detectives say an assault was reported Friday around 6 pm. They arrived at the in Saint Raphael Catholic Church and School on Dunster Road. The victim was found suffering from trauma to her upper body. More clear details on her injuries haven't been released yet.

She died at the scene. Investigators are working to identify the victim and notify the family.

