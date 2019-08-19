Rockville residents allowed to cast their votes by mail

Rockville will be the first jurisdiction in Maryland to conduct a vote-by-mail election

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Rockville residents will now be able to vote by mail for local elections this November.

In an effort to make voting more convenient, the City of Rockville is the first jurisdiction in Maryland to conduct a vote-by-mail election for mayor and for councilmembers.

The city will send ballots to all registered voters, who may return them via mail or to a secure ballot dropbox. There are still polling places available at city hall. Vote-by-mail is optional. The deadline to register to vote is September 20.