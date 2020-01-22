Rockville Police search for ATM armed robbery suspect

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — City of Rockville Police are looking for a man involved in an armed robbery that happened Tuesday afternoon, at a Wells Fargo ATM along King Farm Boulevard.

Police said the suspect is described as a white man, who was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a black ski mask, black pants and black boots or high-top shoes.

The suspect was last seen headed toward King Farm Boulevard, in the area of Crestfield Drive, police said.





Photos courtesy of City of Rockville Police

Police are asking area residents with a surveillance system (or doorbell camera) to review the footage from Tuesday, between 2:00 p.m. and 2:45 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the City of Rockville Police – Criminal Investigation Unit at 240-314-8938.