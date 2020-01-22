Rockville Police search for ATM armed robbery suspect

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — City of Rockville Police are looking for a man involved in an armed robbery that happened Tuesday afternoon, at a Wells Fargo ATM along King Farm Boulevard.
Police said the suspect is described as a white man, who was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a black ski mask, black pants and black boots or high-top shoes.
The suspect was last seen headed toward King Farm Boulevard, in the area of Crestfield Drive, police said.
Police are asking area residents with a surveillance system (or doorbell camera) to review the footage from Tuesday, between 2:00 p.m. and 2:45 p.m.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the City of Rockville Police – Criminal Investigation Unit at 240-314-8938.
