Fatal Pedestrian Accident on Rockville Pike

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A pedestrian has died from a collision on Rockville Pike at 1st Street in Rockville, Maryland, Montgomery County Police tweeted Thursday evening.

According to the police, they got the call around 6:33 pm. Rockville pike southbound was closed between mount Vernon place and 1st street for several hours. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. Police say the pedestrian was crossing Route 355 where there is no crosswalk. This is the third pedestrian fatality in Montgomery county this year.

“We preliminary don’t have any information as to why he was in the roadway the striking driver remained on scene alcohol is not a factor at this time,” said Montgomery County police Captain, David McBain.

Police have not yet released the identity of the victim.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

