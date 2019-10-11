Rockville man sentenced to 20 years in dating app sexual assault case

I-270

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A Rockville man was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Friday for a sexual assault case that started through a dating app.

Colin Black, 35, met multiple women through the dating app Tinder and later assaulted them, according to authorities. He was convicted in a jury trial of second degree sexual offense in July this year.

Shortly after that conviction he pleaded guilty to another count of second-degree sexual offense,” Ramon Korionoff of the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office told WDVM in July.

Black was a guidance counselor at Albert Einstein High School in Kensington.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories