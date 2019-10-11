Rockville man sentenced to 20 years in dating app sexual assault case

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A Rockville man was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Friday for a sexual assault case that started through a dating app.

Colin Black, 35, met multiple women through the dating app Tinder and later assaulted them, according to authorities. He was convicted in a jury trial of second degree sexual offense in July this year.

Shortly after that conviction he pleaded guilty to another count of second-degree sexual offense,” Ramon Korionoff of the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office told WDVM in July.

Black was a guidance counselor at Albert Einstein High School in Kensington.

