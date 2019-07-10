Rockville man sentenced for armed robbery

I-270

Jerail Netcliff robbed a Bank of America in Derwood back in January

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A Rockville man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for an armed robbery.

Police said Jerail Netcliff robbed a Bank of America on Redland Rd in Derwood in January. He demanded money from the teller while displaying a black handgun.

Authorities arrested Netcliff after surveillance footage showed a U-Haul van leaving the bank. U-Haul confirmed Netcliff had rented that same van shortly before the robbery happened.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News