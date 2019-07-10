Rockville man sentenced for armed robbery

Jerail Netcliff robbed a Bank of America in Derwood back in January

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A Rockville man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for an armed robbery.

Police said Jerail Netcliff robbed a Bank of America on Redland Rd in Derwood in January. He demanded money from the teller while displaying a black handgun.

Authorities arrested Netcliff after surveillance footage showed a U-Haul van leaving the bank. U-Haul confirmed Netcliff had rented that same van shortly before the robbery happened.