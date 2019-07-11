Rockville man convicted for multiple sexual assaults

He met multiple women through the dating app Tinder and later assaulted them

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) – A Rockville man has been convicted in two separate sexual assault cases.

According to authorities, 35-year-old Colin Black met multiple women through the dating app Tinder and later assaulted them. Detectives seized his computer’s hard drive, where they found searches for forced intercourse. There’s also a third case against Black that’s currently inactive, but could be tried sometime in the next five years.

“Three women came forward and complained that this individual, Colin Black had sexually assaulted them. This is troubling because these young women were really seeking out companionship,” said Ramon Korionoff of the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office.

“Black was convicted in a jury trial of second-degree sexual offense and then he later shortly after that conviction he pleaded guilty to another count of second-degree sexual offense,” Korionoff said.

“It’s important to keep meetings in public, meet on neutral ground and be in charge of your own transportation” when meeting up with someone from a dating app, he added.

Ramon reminds people that “no always means no,” and it’s important if someone feels that they’ve been assaulted or abused, for them to contact police.