Rockville man arrested for impersonating an officer

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Detectives from the Montgomery County Police Department are investigating an impersonator incident.

Detectives say 30-year-old Rerko Pallominy-Acre of Rockville was posting as a police officer. Officers from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources said they noticed an orange-colored Scion with flashing red and blue lights pulling another car over on the Inter-County Connector in Montgomery County.

Acre was arrested for impersonating a police officer and other related charges.

Detectives are now investigating whether other traffic stops were conducted by Pallominy-Arce.  Detectives ask to speak with anyone who was contacted or pulled over by Pallominy-Arce posing as a police officer.  Anyone with additional information regarding Pallominy-Arce or similar incidents is asked to contact the Vice and Intelligence Unit at 240-773-5958.

Pallominy-Acre will appear in court on March 21.

