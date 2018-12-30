Rockville man arrested and charged with first-degree murder of his mother Video

ROCKVILLE, Md. - Police made an arrest for the murder of a woman right outside of a church in Rockville.

Police say Kevin McGuigan, 21, was arrested Saturday morning and charged with first-degree murder of his mother, Jaclyn McGuigan, 49. Rebecca Innocenti of the Montgomery County Police Department said,

“This victim was last seen with her son in her vehicle, leaving her residence at 5:50 pm.”

Friday evening, police responded to the parking lot of the Saint Raphael Catholic Church, that’s when they found Jaclyn suffering from injuries to her upper body. “Witnesses did describe they heard loud screaming.

They did see the victim lying on the ground,” Innocenti added. Police say she died on the scene. “So, what transpired is still under investigation, but again, what we do know: she was last seen leaving her residence with her son,” Rebecca stated.

Investigators are still piecing details together, questioning how the two ended up in the church parking lot. Police are, now, trying to determine the motive. McGuigan is being held without bond.